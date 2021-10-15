Bhopal: NCPCR asks Satna collector to take action against Ajay Singh

Bhopal: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed Collector, Satna Ajay Katesaria to take action against Congress leader Ajay Singh over his alleged remarks against children.

The commission in its letter dated October 14, 2021 addressed to the collector has said it has taken cognizance of the matter on a complaint by Tanveer under Section 13(1)(j) of Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. As per the complaint, states the letter, Congress leader Ajay Singh Rahul said in an election meeting in respect with Raigaon bypoll, "Who is the child today who doesn't take drug (ganja). If we look here itself there will be bottles of Corex (syrup) behind any building." Corex syrup, a cough syrup is used as intoxicant also by many people. "Prima facie the statement of Ajay Singh appears to be of a serious nature. Hence, you are requested to take action in this case and submit the inquiry report with necessary documents within 7 days", said the commission to the collector through the letter.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:45 AM IST