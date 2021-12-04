Madhya Pradesh: Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti to field candidates in panchayat elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) will field its candidates in all the tribal predominant panchayats in the state. State Election Commission has announced dates of three-tier panchayat elections on Saturday.

Besides JAYS, the BJP and Congress have worked out plans to get tribal votes. While the Congress has been blaming BJP for exploitation of tribals, the BJP-led state government has launched welfare schemes to woo them. Of late, state government has been praising tribal leaders and celebrating their birthdays.

JAYS patron Dr Abhay Ohri told Free Press that the other political parties used tribals as vote banks. “If they are the real well-wishers of tribals, then why are they so backward,” he demanded to know.

“Tribals have a strong presence in 22 districts and more than 100 development blocks. We will field our candidates in all the tribal predominant village, janpad and district panchayats,” he added.

The panchayat elections are not contested on party basis but political parties field their candidates indirectly. “So, the members of JAYS will contest elections as independent candidates but with JAYS’s posters,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:53 PM IST