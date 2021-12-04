e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:53 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti to field candidates in panchayat elections

Besides JAYS, the BJP and Congress have worked out plans to get tribal votes.
RAJESH THAKUR
Representative Image |

Representative Image |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) will field its candidates in all the tribal predominant panchayats in the state. State Election Commission has announced dates of three-tier panchayat elections on Saturday.

Besides JAYS, the BJP and Congress have worked out plans to get tribal votes. While the Congress has been blaming BJP for exploitation of tribals, the BJP-led state government has launched welfare schemes to woo them. Of late, state government has been praising tribal leaders and celebrating their birthdays.

JAYS patron Dr Abhay Ohri told Free Press that the other political parties used tribals as vote banks. “If they are the real well-wishers of tribals, then why are they so backward,” he demanded to know.

“Tribals have a strong presence in 22 districts and more than 100 development blocks. We will field our candidates in all the tribal predominant village, janpad and district panchayats,” he added.

The panchayat elections are not contested on party basis but political parties field their candidates indirectly. “So, the members of JAYS will contest elections as independent candidates but with JAYS’s posters,” he added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Remembering Tantya Nayak is BJP’s election gimmick, says Nath Madhya Pradesh: Remembering Tantya Nayak is BJP’s election gimmick, says Nath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:53 PM IST
Advertisement