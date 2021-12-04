Madhya Pradesh: Remembering Tantya Nayak is BJP’s election gimmick, says Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mounting a scathing attack on programmes organised by state government to showcase tribal welfare, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that it is a mere election gimmick by BJP.

“It is surprising that BJP government, that is ruling Madhya Pradesh for past 18 years, didn’t remember tribal leaders till now. This sudden love for them is nothing but a gimmick,” said Nath.

Tribal leaders like Tantya Bhil, Rani Kamalapati, Birsa Munda, Raja Shankar Shah, Bhima Nayak have played an important role in freedom movement but BJP has started remembering them with an eye on elections, he added.

He said BJP does nothing for them. This is proved by the incidents that took place in Nemawar, Khargone and Neemuch recently where tribal people were murdered and attacked brutally.

“The mentality of BJP leaders can be judged easily by the statements they have given recently on tribal leaders,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:56 PM IST