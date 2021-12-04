e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 49 children take ill after consuming poisonous fruit in Seoni district

The children had consumed Ratanjot (Alkanet) fruit from a tree near their school in Barghat area of the district on Friday, the official said.
Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): At least 49 children studying in a government-run primary and middle school took ill after allegedly consuming a poisonous fruit in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Saturday.

The children had consumed Ratanjot (Alkanet) fruit from a tree near their school in Barghat area of the district on Friday, the official said.

The students complained of vomiting, colic and uneasiness after returning home, and were admitted to a healthy facility in Barghat, duty officer Dr Yogesh Agrawal said.

While 47 children have been discharged, two were referred to Seoni district hospital for further treatment, he said.

Similarly, 13 students of another government primary school in Barhat had taken ill on Thursday after consuming Ratanjot fruit. All of them were later discharged from hospital, officials said.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:45 PM IST
