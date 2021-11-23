Madhya Pradesh: Janpad panchayat secretary caught taking bribe of Rs 15,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa Lokayukta police have arrested the secretary incharge of Mhowgada janpad panchayat for taking bribe of Rs 15000, said the officials on Tuesday.

Rewa Lokayukta superintendent of police Gopal Dhakad told Free Press that a complaint was filed by Jitendra Tiwari against secretary Raghvendra Patel.

Tiwari was engaged to construct culvert in Mhowgada. To release the amount for sand, cement and others, the secretary demanded Rs 15,000.

The SP Dhakad informed that after the verification of complaint, a 15-member trap wing was formed led by inspector Ranjit Singh Rajput.

The secretary called Tiwari at a petrol pump to hand over the amount. On Tuesday, as soon as the amount was handed to Patel, the team caught accused red-handed. The police have seized documents, which show that payment was not released by the secretary.

