Madhya Pradesh: Woman delivers newborn in jam-stuck-auto in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy in a jam-stuck-auto in Gwalior.

It is being said that the woman was being taken to the hospital by auto when the auto got stuck in a traffic jam.

Anita, the wife of Naresh Kushwaha of Bahodapur Anand Nagar, was pregnant.

On Monday evening, Anita began labor pain when her mother-in-law and father-in-law were taking her to Laxmiganj maternity home in an auto.

They got stuck in a traffic jam for about 20 minutes.

Anita’s condition kept getting worst.

Suddenly an old woman passing by, who introduced her as a midwife, helped in delivering Anita her baby boy.

When the jam opened, her family members rushed Anita and the newborn to the hospital. Both mother and child are healthy, said the doctor.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:07 AM IST