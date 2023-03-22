Madhya Pradesh: Jal Samvardhan Yojana confined only to papers in Gram panchayat Tatam of Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tatam, the largest gram panchayat of Chhatarpur, are deprived of water since a long time, alleged the village residents on Wednesday. The residents further stated that the Jal Samvardhan Yojana is confined only till papers, while no ground work is being ensured for water supply to them.

Villagers, expressing their dismay over the same, stated that the issue has been brought to the notice of district administration multiple times, but is to no avail. According to official sources, the Jal Samvardhan Yojana had been implemented in Gram panchayat Tatam in 2016 and a pipeline had also been laid from Khirwa village till Tatam village.

The scheme, however, advanced at snail’s pace. Several residents availed the benefit of the scheme in 2021 and 2022, but the alleged laxity of Chhatarpur district administration again put a full stop on water supply, the villagers stated. They went on to say that at present, they have been procuring water from other natural sources, since the water supply has been halted from the past one and a half years.

Deputy Engineer of Public Health and Engineering (PHE), SR Verma, when contacted, refuted the aforementioned allegations and said that maintenance of water supply is the responsibility of gram panchayat residents.