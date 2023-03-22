Madhya Pradesh: Farmers demand relief for crop loss, block traffic in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers blocked traffic on the highway on Tuesday, demanding compensation for crop loss because of unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

Unseasonal rain, continuing till late Monday night, destroyed crops in more than 12 villages in Badamalhara area of the district.

The angry farmers raised slogans against the government. On the other hand, the collector directed the officials to go to villages and assess the losses that farmers incurred.

A team of officials visited different villages and assessed the losses on Tuesday.

Because of the rain and hailstorm, gram and wheat crops were destroyed. Farmers came on tractor-trolleys. Janpad chairman Raghav Raja, block Congress president Tinku Chouhan and another Congress leader Ramsia Bharti were present on the occasion.

A team of officials comprising sub-divisional magistrate, Tehsilder, revenue inspector and Patwari reached farmlands and assessed the losses.

The survey team said that the farmers would be given proper compensation.