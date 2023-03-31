 Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur's Sajjad Khan goes for religion conversion, will be now known as Romi Thakur
Saint Rajudas Maharaj gave Sajjad Khan new name as Romi Thakur and welcomed him in Hindu religion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth named Sajjad Khan converted his religion from Islam to Hinduism, on Friday, at the end of the Gada Yatra of Hindu Seva Parishad in Jabalpur.

Mahant Raju Das Maharaj from Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya put Tilak on Sajjad, gave him a saffron shawl, and named him Romi Thakur.

During the event, Saint Rajudas Maharaj said that people are returning to their ancestral religion, also, Sajjad alias Romi Thakur stated that he converted his religion due to his deep faith in Hinduism.

Pandit Rajudas Maharaj, on stage, said, "Earlier Sanatan Dharma was the only religion, but the invaders from other countries forced people to convert to other religions. However, now people have realised this fact and are slowing getting back to their roots."

The yatra was taken out with the resolve to make India a Hindu nation, and all Sanatani participated in it.

