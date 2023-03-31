Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur commissioner Borkar seeks VRS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur commissioner Chandrashekhar Borkar, a 2002-batch IAS officer, has sought voluntary retirement. According to sources, Borkar may join a private organisation on a higher position.

The state government has accepted his application for VRS and sent it to the Government of India.

Besides accepting his application, the state government has posted him as secretary in Mantralay.

As Borkar wants to leave the job as early as possible, he has, instead of giving three months’ notice, sent three months’ salary to the administration. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepted Borkar’s application and sent it to the personnel department of the Central Government.

Because Borkar has paid three months’ salary, the state government has waived the notice period and sent the proposal to the Centre accordingly.

The Congress as well as the BJP gave him important assignments. He was appointed as secretary in Chief Minister’s Office in the Congress government led by Kamal Nath. When Chouhan took over as Chief Minister after the Congress went out of power, Borkar was appointed divisional commissioner of Jabalpur.

Before this, he was the collector of Ratlam, Balaghat, Jhabua, Betul, dindori and Alirajpur.

Fourth IAS officer to quit job in four years

Chandrashekhar Borkar is the fourth IAS officer who has quit job in four years. Before Borkar, Gauri Singh, Manohar Agnani and Varadmurti Mishra left their jobs. Gauri Singh, too, has joined a private organisation. Mishra has taken a plunge into politics and formed a political outfit. Agnani is going to do some work in the private sector.