Madhya Pradesh: It Rains Buckets, Disrupts Normal Life In Bherunda

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The sky began to darken after the evening fell on Friday. The clouds continued to blacken the horizon. Then it rained buckets at 11pm.

There was often a gust of wind scattering the rain, uprooting many trees and disrupting power lines. Electricity went off.

The rain pummeled the city for nearly three hours. More than two inches of rainfall were recorded.

All the water bodies were in a spate because of the heavy rain. The rainwater inundated the road connecting Chhindgaon-Kanchhi and the Kolar bridge was under five-foot water.

The water level of the Narmada, Seep, Ambar and Kolar shot up. Rainwater inundated many houses in low-lying areas in Nasrullaganj.

Because of incomplete drains rainwater spread to many colonies, disrupting normal life.

On Saturday morning, when the sun rose, clamminess increased. It rained in the afternoon again, bringing some relief.

Indore- Harda road closed for 8 hours

Since the Seep river overflowed, Pandagaon bridge slope was under five-foot water. For this, sub-divisional magistrate DS Tomar deployed a revenue official, a guard and a policeman there to monitor the situation.

Consequently, there was a traffic snarl on the road from 6am to 2pm. The vehicle drivers had to wait for eight hours and could move only after the water level decreased at 2pm.

A few vehicle drivers moved towards Indore from Guillaur and Semalpani crossing 15 km.

The Narmada, too, was in a spate after two gates of Kolar dam were opened.

The Kolar bridge at Chhindgaon-Kanchhi was under five-foot water.

Rainwater entered the houses in Saddam Colony, Kaji Colony, Mama Colony and Bajrangkuti. Food grains kept in those houses got damaged.

The residents of Saddam colony were in deep distress because of accumulation of rainwater, since drains were not properly constructed there.

