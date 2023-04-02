MP govt renames Nasrullaganj as Bhairunda which falls in CM Shivraj's constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has renamed Narsullaganj, a village in Sehore District, named after Bhopal’s Prince Nasrullah Khan, has been renamed as Bhairunda on Sunday. Nasrullaganj, is located in Budhni assembly constituency of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the central government regarding the renaming of Nasrullaganj. Significantly, in 1908 Nasrullaganj's name was Bhairunda. Before this, the names of Hoshangabad and Babai have also been changed. CM Shivraj Singh had announced to change the name on 22 February 2021.

Nasrullaganj is related to the Nawab family of Bhopal. Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum had given jagirs (land given as a gift by the king) to her three sons near Bhopal. The jagir given to the eldest son Nasrulla Khan was named Nasrullaganj after him. Similarly, Obaidullaganj was the property of Obaidulla Khan. Sultan Jahan Begum gave the jagir of Chiklod to her youngest son Hamidullah. Due to the early deaths of Nasrullah Khan and Obaidullah Khan, Hamidullah was made the Nawab of the princely state of Bhopal.

For a long time, the residents have been demanding to rename the city to Bhairunda

In the gazette notification of 1908 of the princely state of Bhopal, it has been said that at that time the name of Nasrullaganj was Bhairunda. It is mentioned in the gazette that Bhairunda was one of the eight parganas of the southern division of the princely state of Bhopal. At that time carpet weaving was done in Bhairunda.

For a long time the residents of this place were demanding to name the city as Bhairunda. Even before the announcement of the Chief Minister, the local people started writing Bhairunda along with Nasrullaganj.