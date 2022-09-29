Madhya Pradesh issues gazette notification against PFI & its associates

-

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued a gazette notification on Wednesday, based on the notification issued by the Central Government to put a ban on PFI and its associated or affiliated fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower Front and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were declared as unlawful organisations.

The state government have delegated powers to the district magistrate (DM) or commissioner of police (CP) in their respective jurisdiction according to notifications.

In a joint operation launched by the Madhya Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) around the state, 21 activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) from eight districts were arrested and have been sent to jail, additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora told Free Press on Wednesday.

Activist of PFI arrested from Data Colony under the Kohefiza police station on Tuesday was sent to jail.

According to Kohefiza police, the accused Abdul Rauf was arrested under section 151, 107 and 116 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He was presented in the Court of assistant commissioner of police Sahajanabad and on the Court’s order he was sent to Bhopal central jail.

The police informed that they had got information that the arrested accused were trying to gather people and wanted to create ruckus in the districts, which is related to the action of the ATS and NIA against their organisation in the state of Madhya Pradesh. To prevent them in creating uproar in the state, the police have arrested them and have sent them to jail.

Office sealed

The Bhopal police have sealed the office of PFI situated in Royal Market near GPO Pathar Gali under the Kohefiza police station after the Government of India announced a ban on the organisation.