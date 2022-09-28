MP: Four PFI officials sent to jail, over 75 associates identified

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Intelligence wing of the Indore Police sent four activists of the PFI to jail in a prohibitory action against them, the police said on Wednesday. They had allegedly been provoking people and misguiding them into believing that the action taken against the PFI was “wrong”. The police have also identified more than 75 people who were actively working for this organisation.

DCP (Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha said that the NIA-led agency had arrested hundreds of activities of the PFI nationwide on September 22. After that, some local officials associated with the PFI were protesting against the action taken by the government and also provoking the people and trying to convince them that their organisation was working in the public interest. The police identified four people—Abdul Sayeed Tailor, Danish, Yusuf and Moulana—for making provocative statements to the people and arrested them under the prohibitory section. They were sent to jail.

According to DCP Saklecha, the investigating agencies found that the members of PFI used to hold conferences in Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states to connect people with the organisation. They used to send provocative content through social media platforms, as well, to mislead the people. The agencies are also investigating to know about the people who funded the organisation.

Funds collected by PFI during Khargone riots

DCP Saklecha said that more than 75 people who were working for the organisation had been identified and their roles were being investigated. The suspects had collected funds during the riots in Khargone a few months ago. Also, during the protest against the CAA, they had collected funds. So far, nine organisations, including the PFI, have been banned in the country. Investigations are also on to know the role of women and children in the organisation. Sources claimed that the local office had been sealed by the police and further investigations are underway

Read Also Bhopal: Walmi to develop forests around toll plazas on National Highways