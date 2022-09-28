Bhopal: Walmi to develop forests around toll plazas on National Highways

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), Bhopal will develop dense plantations on toll plazas on National Highways.

Plantation will be done in an area of ​​about 20,800 square metres around Sonkachh, Baghwara and Kachanaria toll plazas in the state. Walmi Forests will be developed at all these three places. Saplings of 42 trees of local species will be planted at the toll plazas.

Head of the Faculty of Agriculture at Walmi, Ravindra Thakur, says that the National Highways Authority of India feels that vehicular pollution due to heavy traffic on NHs causes carbon emissions.

To deal with this problem, Walmi will develop dense plantations under a one-year guarantee. These will be developed around toll plazas on three national highways of the state, he added.

Walmi experts say that this technique not only improves the quality of plants but also reduces the cost of afforestation.

Thakur further says the manure used in the dense forest system is very expensive. They have to be brought from outside. “We have changed that and reduced its cost. This has improved the quality of the plants. We use 'Ghana Jeeva Amrit' and 'Jiva Amrit' made from cow urine and cow dung as manure. We prepare manure by mixing cow dung, vermicompost and paddy husk,” he says.

Technical assistant at Walmi, Sunil Choudhary, explains in detail that in this method three types of plants are selected, whose height can be different when the plant becomes a tree. Three plants are planted per square metre.

First a pit is dug, then a layer of manure is laid in it, followed by a layer of soil and then all the three plants are planted at a short distance. These plants are maintained regularly for one year. Due to the rapid growth of these plants they need to be supported with pieces of bamboo. In this way a dense plantation will be ready in a year. Chaudhary said that it will also help in water conservation, besides curbing pollution.