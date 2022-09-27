Bhopal: Teen shuttler injured in stone pelting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Badminton player of Rewa Division was injured in stone pelting on train at Bhadanpur station (Maihar). She had to return midway to her home town. The students of Excellence School Maihar, creating a ruckus at Bhadanpur station, pelted stones at the shuttler.

Additional superintendent of Police (GRP) Pratima Patel, talking to Free Press, said, “A badminton player has sustained facial injuries when one of students who daily use the train to go to school, threw stones on the train. Now situation is under control.”

A girl student, who was going to attend the State Badminton Championship, was seriously injured in the incident. After this the girl had to return midway. At the same time, other passengers also received injuries.

According to information, state level badminton championship is being organised in Chhindwara. In which Sudrishti Chaturvedi, a student of VITS School, Satna, was inducted in the team of Rewa division.

Uday Chaturvedi, the teacher-father of Sudrishti, posted at Vyankat number 1 school, said that his daughter was selected for the state level championship in the under-14 badminton team on behalf of Rewa division.

The team had left for Jabalpur by shuttle from Satna station, from where they were to go to Chhindwara, but a fight broke out between groups of students of Maihar Excellence School at Bhadanpur station at Maihar. In the midst of all this, a group stopped the train by repeatedly pulling the chain at Bhadanpur station.

