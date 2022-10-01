Madhya Pradesh is ‘Most film-friendly State’

President Draupadi Murmu giving the 'Most Film-Friendly State' award to Madhya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur during 68th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu honoured Madhya Pradesh with two awards at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Tourism and culture department minister Usha Thakur received Rajat Kamal award and certificate for “Most Film Friendly State”. Madhya Pradesh beat 12 other states for the Most Film Friendly State award.

Likewise, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla received Rajat Kamal award and certificate for 'Mandal Ke Bol' in the category of Best Ethnographic Film in Non-Feature Film.

Along with this, the Director of the film 'Mandal Ke Bol', Rajendra Jangle was also honored with the Rajat Kamal Award. It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced the National Film Awards on 22 July. Usha Thakur said that it is a moment of honor for the state to get the award of Most Film Friendly State for Madhya Pradesh. For this, along with the officials of the tourism department, there is a contribution of the people of the state, whose love for art and artists has made the state conducive for filming.

Principal secretary Sheo Shekar Shukla said that in the film policy of the state, attractive aspects like grant to filmmakers, grant of permission in the time-limit in public service guarantee, single window system etc. have been included. Madhya Pradesh attracts filmmakers spontaneously with its natural beauty and attractive location. This award will act as an inspiration for us to provide more convenience and support to filmmakers.

More than 350 films, serials, web series and other projects have been shot in Madhya Pradesh, which has received the Most Film Friendly State Award. Currently shooting of 7 film projects Pinch, Tiwari, Chanderi Handloom The Woven Motifs, Mahal, The Master Squad, Kartam Bhugatam, Parakram is going on in state. Led by director-producer Vipul Shah, a 10-member jury, comprising eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across Indian cinema had announced the awards back in July 2022.

The award was given for the efforts undertaken by the state, providing service as well as facilities such as in-time permissions, police assistance, local, and ground support and also making shooting locations easily accessible.