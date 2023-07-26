'Madhya Pradesh Is Land Of Affection & Feelings,' Says Ashutosh Rana | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Aashutosh Rana has said that Madhya Pradesh is Mitra Pradesh, which befriends everyone. “It is not just a piece of land but land of affection and feelings,” he added.

Rana was speaking at a felicitation function, Alankaran Samaroh, organised by Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Tuesday.

The actor was feted with Akhil Bharitya Samman for his book, Ramrajya. Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said Alankaran Samaroh would be organised as literary festival (Sahitya Utsav) from next time.

She said that Indian culture was based on Ramayana and Mahabharata. She said that literature passes on culture and values of society to next generation. About 121 litterateurs from across the country were feted with All India and Regional Awards for year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

