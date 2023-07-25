Indore: Air Marshal Harish Masand To Inaugurate ‘The Abhinav Idol’ | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gram Panchayat Devguradia has built ‘The Abhivan idol’, which will be inaugurated tomorrow at 5 pm in honour of brave soldiers.

This memorial is a meaningful effort to remind the new generation to respect the soldiers, 527 of whom attained martyrdom in the Kargil war, and their dedication towards the country.

This idol craft is made from metal scrap which is an artistic presentation, which took about 6 months to make 13 feet tall, weighing 400 kg, where statue of a soldier is proudly carrying the national flag of Indian service. This memorial has been built in Bicholi Mardana of Gram Panchayat Devguradia.

Read Also Bhopal: Shah Arriving In Bhopal On July 26

The inauguration will be done by Air Marshal (retired) Harish Masand (Vir Chakra, Vayu Sena Medal). On this occasion, soldiers and officers of the army who participated in the Kargil war will be the special participants. The special guests of the event will be MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and former IDA president Madhu Verma.

Retired Indian Army Colonel Harsh Kaul (Shaurya Chakra awardee), retired Colonel Balveer Gil, Subedar Major and retired honorary Captain Himayat Tulla Khan and other soldiers are also specially invited.

The well-known real estate group of the city "Kalindi Gandhi Group" got free hand cooperation in the design, craft construction and development of the memorial complex. Active participation of all the office bearers of Devguradia Panchayat and all the resident organizations of the area in the inauguration.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)