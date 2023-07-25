Bhopal: Shah Arriving In Bhopal On July 26 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving at Bhopal on July 26 to hold a meeting with the members of the BJP’s core committee. He is reaching the state capital at 7:30pm and plans to hold meeting at the party office till late in the night.

Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav are also coming with Shah. Shah is set to make night halt on July 26 and interact with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the upcoming election the next morning. He may leave for Delhi at 10:30am.

During his trip, Shah’s purpose is to take feedback on the party’s preparations for the election. During his last trip to the state capital, Shah gave some tips to the party leaders. So, he is likely to take feedback on the work done on those points.

