Madhya Pradesh: Investigate ‘ration maha ghotala’, urges Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, while talking to the media here on Monday on the Pegasus issue, alleged that the present Madhya Pradesh government had executed ‘Ration Maha Ghotala’ and had eaten up the rations of the poor. The ex-CM said he had compiled news reports related to irregularities in ration distribution and also conducted a survey of eight villages of Berasia block of Bhopal in which irregularities had come to light.

Singh stated that the Centre had decided to provide free rations to below-poverty-line (BPL) and Ati Garib card-holders during the corona period. The rations allotted to the BPL and the Ati Garib category card-holders in the state were not given in proper amounts.

Under the scheme, PM’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, rations were supposed to be given till the Diwali festival. The government of Madhya Pradesh also announced that it would provide free rations to those categories. But, instead of providing rations for five months, they were given for only two-three months.

Not only this, but the distribution of sugar, kerosene and other essential items shown on paper were also not given to all the people, he alleged. To bolster his claim, some villagers of Berasia were also present at the press conference. One of them, Narayan Ahirwar, claimed he had got 60 kg rations in place of the 150 kg that he was entitled to. Similar stories were told by Madanlal, Suresh Kumar and others.

He asked the chief minister to investigate the ‘scam’ and ‘register FIRs against the culprits involved’.