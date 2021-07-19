Madhya Pradesh: Ex-cabinet minister sits on road, tries to block Higher Education Minister’s carcade in Dindori district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam, who sat on a road to meet Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Dindori district on Monday, accused district administration and police of not allowing him to meet the minister.

A video of minister accusing police and administration went viral on social media.

Yadav, who is district in-charge minister of Dindori district, is on his official visit. While minister was heading towards to lay a foundation stone of a college, Omkar Singh Markar sat on a road leading towards the venue and blocked minister’s carcade. He said, he wanted to meet the minister regarding development of the district.

He, however, was taken away from the road by police officials. While sitting on the roadsides, the ex-cabinet minister Markam accused police personnel of deliberately stopping him to meet the minister.

“I am an elected public representative. My responsibility is to secure the rights of my people. I wanted to meet the minister to discuss the development issues of my constituency,” Markam told journalists.

He further said that his voice was supressed because he belonged to tribal community.