Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:08 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Inter National Institute of Fashion Design throws freshers’ party

‘Bachpan ka pyar mera bhool nahi jana re…’
Staff Reporter
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Bhopal organised a freshers’ party of the students of fashion and interior designing at Noor-Us-Sabah Palace on Thursday. The theme of the part was marble and hi fashion.

The event began with a rock band concert. It was followed by singing and group dance performances. The party ended with DJ dance performances in which students danced on latest Punjabi songs and enjoyed a lot.

They also danced to the song ‘bachpan ka pyar mera bhool nahi jana re…’. Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held for freshers.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:08 AM IST
Free Press Journal