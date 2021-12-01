Madhya Pradesh: Intensify Covid tests in state: CM

Bhopal: Concerned over the threat of Omicron, a new variant of the Coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday instructed authorities concerned to ensure more Covid-19 tests and all the machines in government hospitals to be tested across the state, as per the state government.

The Corona virus investigation at Bhopal and Indore airports and railway stations have been intensified and the same will be ensured at other airports and railway stations if it is required, as per the state government spokesperson.

The CM's instructions came during a meeting with senior administrative officers of Bhopal in the state secretariat called in connection with Corona infection.

The CM will address the members of district, block, ward and village level crisis management committees at 10 am on Wednesday through a video conferencing.

"Concerned over the reports of more than a dozen cases of Corona infection in different localities of Bhopal city, chief minister Chouhan gave necessary instructions to the authorities and asked the administration to be on an alert mode while preparing an action plan", as per an official statement.

The CM instructed the principal secretary Health to keep the related data of Corona in front of him regularly in the morning and evening.

He directed that all the machines related to the treatment of Corona should be reviewed in all the hospitals of the state. The machines should be tried and tested, children's ward, oxygen plant, oxygen concentrator, ventilator and other equipments must also be examined.

He said the Roko-Toko campaign should be given impetus in the state, no data should be hidden.

The CM made it clear that there is no ban on public programmes, but use of face masks and other precautions should be taken.

Later, in his address to people of the state on Tuesday night the CM said, "Cases of Covid-19 are continuously being reported. Cases of new variants of corona are being reported in other countries including South Africa. For this we need to be careful and alert from now on. Let us all cooperate so that the third wave of Corona does not come."

CM said, "Positive cases are increasing continuously in the month of November. Especially from the last one week. Active cases are also increasing. Especially in Indore and Bhopal, positive cases are being received daily. Nine positive cases were reported in Bhopal on November 29 and today 14 positive cases have come. There have also been 5 cases in Indore. Sporadic cases are also being found in other places."

He said old experience suggested that cases gradually spread and grew continuously. The new variant found in Africa had worried the whole world. Cases were increasing continuously in the world.

"I would like to make a humble request to you that with great difficulty we have breathed in the open air. We should take all the precautions to ensure that there is no third wave", said CM in his appeal.

Expressing concern over people's behaviour amid pandemic, "We want to do corona test daily but many people refuse to undergo the test. Please do get tested for Covid because it will be known that if positive cases increase then Covid-19 affected people will have to be isolated. Second dose must be administered. I appeal again that the second dose is very important for our safety."

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:54 AM IST