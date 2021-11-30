Madhya Pradesh: Offline classes to continue in colleges, Education Minister Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said that colleges and universities across the state will continue with offline classes. Yadav was talking to a section of media on Tuesday.

“We have decided that all government and private colleges and universities across the state will continue with the offline classes. We understand that these are difficult times. Colleges and universities should follow Covid protocol strictly and continue with offline classes,” said Mohan Yadav.

Instructions have been issued by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) that all precautions should be taken specially in view of new corona variant. “Online studies can be an alternative but it affects the quality of education,” said Yadav.

Most of the students and staff members have been vaccinated still precautions need to be taken for the classes.

Department of higher education had also gathered information on numbers of teaching and non-teaching staff members that have received both doses of corona vaccine. The figures were encouraging and according to claims of higher education department officials more than 95% of them have been vaccinated. Information of vaccinated students is also being collected.

Some professors are in favour of conducting online classes in view of new strain of corona virus that has been termed as variant of concern.

Admission process in colleges is almost complete and classes are on. Universities have finalized their plans to conduct examinations.

Schools across the state have been instructed to hold classes with 50% strength, after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s review of pandemic situation in the state. Order related to holding classes with full strength, issued few days back was withdrawn after review done by CM Chouhan.

Nonetheless, Students staged a sit-in to conduct an online exam at the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGPV) on Monday. The students had surrounded the Vice Chancellor's office. The university administration, however, sent a proposal to the government in this regard. Students of other colleges including Barkatullah University were opposed the offline mode of examination.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:34 PM IST