Madhya Pradesh: Industries begin to breathe, get oxygen

State government has started supplying oxygen to industries. Daily, the industry sector is getting 60 tonnes to 70 tones of oxygen for their use. There was shortage of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh in August and September due to disruption in supply from other states. The oxygen, which Madhya Pradesh was getting from other states was given for medical use. Madhya Pradesh produces only 50 tonnes for industrial use.

Since there is decline in coronavirus cases in the state now, oxygen supply to industries has improved. Industries department principal secretary Sanjay Shukla said oxygen supply has been restored for industries after brief disruption. “Now, everything is normal and daily we are supplying 60 tonnes to 70 tonnes of oxygen to industries. Plants and factories are working normally. We hope crisis, which surfaced previously, will not crop up again in the state,” he added.

When oxygen supply was short, Govindpura Industries Association (GIA) had launch protest demanding its supply for the industries. The GIA had explored all options and had approached BHEL for it. There are 600 industrial units in Govindpura and 500 in Mandideep, which faced problem due to non-supply of oxygen.