Madhya Pradesh: Jitu Patwari seeks apology from CM over Girraj Dandotiya 'dead body' comments against Kamal Nath

Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday sought apologies from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over BJP leader and Minister of State for Agriculture Girraj Dandotiya for his "dead body" comments targeting former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his 'item' remarks against Minister Imarti Devi.

"BJP has brought a new precedent here. They have killed democracy here. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should apologise for Dandotiya's comment. If BJP does not endorse his comments, he should be expelled from the party. Otherwise, we will understand that BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to bring hatred, killings, division among people in the state," Patwari told ANI.

Recently, while commenting on Nath's 'item' remark against Imarti Devi, Dandiya, a candidate from Morena District's Dimani Assembly constituency while addressing a public rally in Kmatari in Dimani said, "What Kamal Nath has said in Dabra, if someone had said this against the mothers and sisters of Chambal, he would have been killed and his dead body would have been sent to his home. It was good, Kamal Nath was in Dabra. Moreover, Minister Imarti is a woman of SC caste but mothers and sisters could be of any caste, they belong to us," Dandotiya said.

Commenting upon "lucche lafangey" (louts and loafers) words used by Imarti Devi for Kamal Nath, Patwari said, "This shows her character's face. They are unnecessarily making noise on the issue. Kamal Nath has given clarification on his remarks. People of the state understands it." Addressing a rally in Gwalior, Devi said:"Jaise kabadi hote hai pee ke baithe rehte jaise koi mahila nikalti hai toh kehte hai kya item jaa raha... Toh aise luchhe lafangey Kamal Nath ban gaye. (The way ragpickers who are in druken state pass derogatory comments on woman passing by and call them as item, Kamal Nath has also become one such loafer)." When asked what is Congress party's views on the announcement made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in the state free of cost to poor people who cannot afford it, Patwari said, "This is hypocrisy. When people were suffering and patients had to be treated, they had to sell their homes to get treatment. The vaccine has not come yet. They are making statements. This shows that Shivraj Singh Chouhan can do anything for power."