Madhya Pradesh: Indian army officials, trainees visit ICCC in Sagar

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Officials as well as 600 trainees of the Indian Army took stock of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sagar on Friday, official sources said.

The trainee soldiers seemed to be enthusiastic during their visit to the centre, who interacted with the in-charge of the centre and also asked questions to them.

Official sources said that the ICCC monitors the traffic management, improvement in traffic management and security arrangements across the city, to take stock of which, the army officials as well as trainee soldiers visited the centre. The centre is monitored by the Sagar smart city limited team, sources added.

The team told the army officials and the trainee soldiers that as many as 300 cameras have been installed in the city and have been linked to the ICCC, to monitor traffic management, law and order situation and other arrangements. The team members said that the footages of the CCTV cameras are preserved and a database of the same is prepared, with the help of which, police are easily able to trace the accused involved in various cases such as hit and run cases, murders, thefts etc.