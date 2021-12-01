Madhya Pradesh: Include content on child rights in syllabi, MPCPCR to government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR), Bhopal, has demanded that content on child rights should be made a part of the syllabus for class 3-8 in the state.

In a letter addressed to school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, the Commission member Brajesh Chauhan says that during his visit to 27 districts in the state, he interacted with the school children and inspected schools and discovered that the children know next to nothing about their rights, mandated by the Constitution and statutes.

He said for want of awareness of their rights, the children do not know when and how they can raise their voice against the violation of their rights. He said that if content on child rights is made a part of the school syllabi, children as well as their parents and teachers would become aware of the rights of kids. 'Hence, please include information about child rights in school syllabi and make it compulsory reading for the students,' Chauhan requested the minister in his letter.

Chauhan told Free Press that the Constitution gives many inalienable rights to the children, including the right to life, the right to freedom from exploitation and right against discrimination. 'But it is clear that if the children won't know about their rights, they wonít be able to claim them,' he says.

'We are telling children about how Tantya Bhil and Birsa Munda fought for their rights but the children have no knowledge about their own rights. This is ironic,' he added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 02:02 AM IST