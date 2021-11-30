Madhya Pradesh: Govt approves 6 new medical colleges in tribal districts, withdraws bill of capital punishment to rapists of minors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved six new medical colleges in the tribal dominated district, government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Besides, the bill of death penalty to the rapists of minor girls has also been withdrawn in the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Briefing the cabinet decisions, Mishra said that six medical colleges in Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Singrauli and Mandla. “A budget of nearly Rs1200 crores for these six medical colleges has also been approved by the cabinet. Now, there will be 20 medical colleges in the state,” Mishra said.

He added that a bill of capital punishment to rapists of minor girls was passed by the state government in 2017. “As the union government accepted our proposal and included all the provisions in the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018, the state government withdrew its bill following the instruction of the President of India,” he said.

Mishra said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh also instructed all ministers to visit in their respective districts and inspect the hospitals to ensure availability of medicines, beds and oxygen supplies.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:02 PM IST