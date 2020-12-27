Madhya Pradesh: In the past 3 years, over 9,000 marriages under Special Marriage Act

BHOPAL: In the past three years, more than 9,000 marriages were solemnised under the Special Marriage Act in Bhopal. The state Cabinet has approved the MP Dharma Swatantreya Bill (MP Freedom of Religion), 2020, (Love Jihad) and it will be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha in the three-day session that starts on Monday.

The state government is facing many allegations for bringing the Bill in the Assembly. The Congress party, especially, has raised allegations that the BJP is shedding crocodile tears on the issue.

But, when it comes to numbers, in the past three years, 9,837 marriages were registered in the state capital under the Special Marriage Act, in which ‘inter-faith’, or inter-religion, marriages also took place.

If this is the number of one city, when it comes to the state level, the numbers will increase drastically, but how many Muslim men married Hindu girls, or how many Hindu men married Muslims girl is not clear from the number (9,837).