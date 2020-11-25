Ten years’ jail for forceful conversion, marriage in Madhya Pradesh

Love Jihad law will have a provision for ten years’ jail for forceful conversion for marriage.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra held a meeting on the final draft of the right to freedom of religion bill.

Such forceful marriages will be treated illegal. The draft bill will be put up at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

If it is approved, the draft bill will be presented at the Vidhan Sabha session next month.

In the initial draft of the bill, a provision for five years’ jail was mentioned. But it was changed to ten years after some politicians demanded for it.