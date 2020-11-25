Ten years’ jail for forceful conversion, marriage in Madhya Pradesh

Love Jihad law will have a provision for ten years’ jail for forceful conversion for marriage.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra held a meeting on the final draft of the right to freedom of religion bill.
Such forceful marriages will be treated illegal. The draft bill will be put up at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.
If it is approved, the draft bill will be presented at the Vidhan Sabha session next month.
In the initial draft of the bill, a provision for five years’ jail was mentioned. But it was changed to ten years after some politicians demanded for it.
The Love Jihad ordinance against forceful conversion and marriage passed by the UP government also has the provision for ten years’ imprisonment.
In the ordinance, it has been mentioned that both parties wishing to convert to another religion for marriage have to send an application to the district magistrate one month in advance.
The victim, her parents, relatives and guardians may make complaint against such forceful conversion and marriage.
It will be treated as non-bailable offence. The registration of such organisations as force religious conversion on someone for marriage will be cancelled.
Apart from that, the registration of the organisations which give donation for religious conversion and marriage will also be cancelled.
There is a provision in the draft bill that those who will help forceful religious conversion and marriage will be punished as main accused in such cases.
The accused himself has to prove that the marriage was not solemonised through any threat, pressure and enticement.
Mishra said after getting cabinet’s nod the bill would be passed in the Vidhan Sabha.
