'Maharashtra does not need such laws': Minister Aslam Shaikh slams BJP over love jihad laws

Amidst the ongoing controversy over 'Love Jihad' laws planned by several BJP ruled states, Congress leader and Minister Aslam Shaikh said that Maharashtra does not need to bring such law.

Speaking with ANI, Shaikh stated that the governments which are wanting to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Further, he said that the Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring laws like other states.

BJP leaders use the term "love jihad" while alleging that Hindu women face harassment and forced conversion in the name of love and marriage. BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have said they are considering enactment of laws to curb such marriages.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has sent a proposal to the state's Law Ministry for a stringent law to deal with the alleged religious conversion of women in the name of marriage.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Friday that incidents of `Love Jihad' were taking place in the country and therefore laws to curb the practice were justified. He was responding to a question about Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP of `manufacturing' the term Love Jihad and disrupting communal harmony.

"These are all pseudo-secular people....They think that attacking and abusing Hindus is secularism," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"Love Jihad is happening in the country and it was also acknowledged in Kerala where the BJP is not in power," he said.

"It is the government's job to frame laws when such things come to light," he said.

