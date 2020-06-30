Madhya Pradesh: In Guna, 300 turn up for marriage reception amid corona crisis, 80 guests suffer food poisoning

Eighty people were suffered food poisoning at a wedding reception in Guna on Monday. All those taken ill have been hospitalized at government hospital.

Police have registered an FIR against the host who had sought permission for the reception specifying the limited number of guests from bride’s as well as the groom’s side.

Flouting the covid-19 guidelines, over 300 people gathered to attend the marriage reception organised at Sriram Colony under Kotwali police station. The administration had granted permission of gathering of 49 people only. The administration soon swung into action after 80 persons attending the party were taken ill. Food samples have been sent to Gwalior for testing.

Guna collector S Vishwanathan said, “ The applicant who had sought permission for the reception has been booked. The administration had permitted gathering of only 49 people, however 300 attended the function flouting social distancing and other covid-19 norms.” So far 80 people who complained of vomiting and other complications have been admitted to government hospital, said the collector.