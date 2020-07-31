Madhya Pradesh: In Budhni, two sand miners try to run tractor over cop, held

Two illegal miners who tried to kill a police constable were arrested on Friday.

Late on Thursday evening, two involved in illegal sand mining had tried to run their tractor over a police constable in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home constituency Budhni.

SP Sehore said that following a tip off, a team of Rehti police station had gone to Jahajpura village to stop illegal sand mining. Coming to know of the raid, people started running.

Deepak Kheer and his elder brother were ferrying sand in their tractor-trolley. Constable Dharmendra Yadav tried to stop them from running. However, they ran their tractor over the constable leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to a hospital in Hoshangabad, where doctors described his condition as serious but stable.

The police registered a case under sections 307, 353, 379 of the IPC and on Friday arrested both brothers and seized the tractor.