Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for 125-foot Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 125-feet life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar that will be built in the Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government abandoned a similar project, Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, proposed by the previous Telugu Desam dispensation at Inavolu village in the new capital Amaravati.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the Rs 200 crore project in 2015 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution but could not take it forward in the four years he was in power.