Madhya Pradesh: In Balampur village, police stop minor’s wedding as father produces fake certificate

The Sukhi Sewania police stopped wedding of a 15-year-old girl, which was scheduled on Friday, as they reached her house an hour before the arrival of baraat. Though the girl’s father tried to mislead police by stating that would-be-bride was 18 years old and produced a duplicate mark sheet of the girl to corroborate his claims, the police ignored his plea.

The incident occurred in Balampur village where the baraat was to arrive from Vidisha. As in the lockdown is in force, few guests arrived. Neighbours were not informed about the wedding. But a villager informed an NGO Awaaz that forwarded the matter to Child Line foundation, which in turn forwarded the message to police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (probationer) Shivali Chaturvedi confirmed that girl’s wedding was scheduled on Friday. She said she did not trust her family members who claimed that she was not a minor and insisted on meeting the girl who was in bridal dress.

According to DSP, the girl looked hardly over 15 years of age. She asked her family to produce other age related documents. With reluctance, they produced her identity card, which confirmed that she was less than 18 years old. The police then contacted groom’s family in Lalakhedi village in Vidisha and asked them not to come to Bhopal for marriage as they will be in trouble.

Police take written note

DSP Shivali Chaturvedi said she made girl’s parents to give in writing that they will not arrange her marriage till she turns 18.