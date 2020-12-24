Madhya Pradesh: In adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, voting time for local body polls extended by an hour

BHOPAL: State Election Commission has increased time for voting by an hour in view of Covid-19 guidelines. Earlier the election commission had decided that polling would be held from 7 AM to 5PM. According to the revised order polling will be done from 7 AM to 6PM.

The State Election Commission in its order has clarified that polling time has been extended in view Covid-19 guidelines. Not more than 1000 voters will be allowed at one polling booth. Besides adding one more hour in polling hours will help the voters to spread throughout the day which will help in maintaining social distance at polling booths.

In another development, the State Election Commission notified that polling will be done through EVMs. Congress has objected to commission’s decision as it had been demanding voting through paper ballots.