Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 test made mandatory for MLAs, family, staff ahead of the Assembly winter session

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Assembly winter session, the legislators, their family members and also their personal staff will have to undergo Covid-19 test. Every MLA will have to submit the test report of the family including himself/herself and also the staff before attending the Vidhan Sabha winter session which is to start from December 28.

The pro tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma held a meeting with the divisional officers for the Assembly winter session here on Thursday. In the meeting it was decided that the MLAs coming to attend the assembly session will have to undergo Covid-19 test, along with their family members and also the staff. The legislators can undergo tests at their respective district and obtain a report from there, but it should not be older than three days. The MLAs and others also have the facility to go for the test here at the state capital.

The principal secretary AP Singh informed that a rapid antigen test facility has been instituted at the hospital situated on Assembly premises the. It is mandatory for the Assembly employees and the staff at the MLAs rest house to undergo the test.

The rest house area and the MLAs residential area will start sanitizing from two days back and every day the sanitizing will be done.