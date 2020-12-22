Madhya Pradesh protest against farm laws: Congress MLAs to take bullock cart ride to Assembly to attend Winter session

BHOPAL: Congress, which is going all out in support of the farmers agitating against the agriculture laws, will stage a demonstration at Vidhan Sabha on the day one of the Winter session, in a novel style. The three-day Vidhan Sabha Winter session is all set to start on December 28.

The Congress is all prepared to corner the government in the Assembly, however, they don’t want to lose the opportunity to win the people’s attention outside the House too. The local Congress unit has formulated a plan to take out a bullock cart rally to the Vidhan Sabha on December 28 to take to people their stand on the farm laws. Besides many issues pertaining to the state, the farm laws have given Congress another ammunition to attack the ruling BJP, which is campaigning for the laws.

The coordinator of the programme former PCC president Arun Yadav informed that they are planning to take out the bullock cart rally to the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the winter session. The details of the rally is yet to be shared , however, as per the tentative programme the rally will begin from PCC office and Congress legislators and the former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath will take the bullock cart ride to the Assembly. The other Congressmen will also accompany them.

Congress wants to give a message to the farmers and the people of the state they are with them in their fight, said Yadav. Through this rally we want to show the farmers that we are standing with them besides, our protest is also against the LPG price hike and three agriculture laws.