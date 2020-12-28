Madhya Pradesh: IG Bhopal holds photo trip in Saru Maru and Jhiri of Ratapani Jungle

BHOPAL: IG Bhopal organised its first photo trip in Saru Maru and Jhiri of Ratapani Jungle on Monday.

Around 10 budding photographers including Sachin Joshi, Parmeshiv Kumar, Animesh Singh, Minhaj Ali, Mohini Rajput, Shubham Rajak, Shubham Gotkar, Megha Chaukse, Akash Khare and Ankit Sarma took part in it.

The photo trip began from Kolar Road and passing through Jiri, Kairi ke Mahadev, Kolar Dam and Saru Maru, ended at Kolar dam.

Saru Maru is the archaeological site of an ancient monastic complex and Buddhist caves. The site is located near the village of Pangoraria, Budhani Tehsil, Sehore District. The site is about 120 km south of Sanchi.