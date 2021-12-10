Madhya Pradesh: Icy wind bring down mercury level, Gwalior coldest at 7.5 degree Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Icy winds coming from North India have increased the chill in many districts of Madhya Pradesh, according to meteorology department officials. Cold winds blowing since Thursday morning have brought sharp drop in the night temperature. Minimum temperatures may drop further over Northwest and Central parts of the country during next 24 to 48 hours, officials added. Meteorology department senior official PK Saha said, 'The weather pattern will remain the same in the coming days as well. This will further bring down the mercury.'

Gwalior remained the coldest in the state as it recorded a maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 7.5 degree Celsius which was 1.3 degree Celsius below normal. Khajuraho and Nowgong recorded minimum 8.6 degrees Celsius each while Datia recorded minimum temperature 9.4 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded maximum temperature 24.0 degree Celsius after drop of 2.4 degree Celsius and Nowgong recorded maximum temperature of 25.0 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degree Celsius. Sidhi recorded minimum temperature of 10.0 degree Celsius while Guna recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius. Tikamgarh and Narsinghpur recorded 11 degree Celsius each while Raisen recorded 11.6 degree Celsius and Seoni recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:15 AM IST