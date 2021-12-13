Madhya Pradesh: I will perform cleanliness for half an hour everyday for one month, says Energy Minister Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has resolved to perform cleanliness for half an hour everyday for a month. He has said that whether he stays in Gwalior or anywhere in the state, he himself will clean every day for a month to motivate the people for cleanliness.

He made the above remark through a video message. “We all want to live in a clean environment. We want to give opportunities to our children to play in a clean environment, so we all have the responsibility to keep our city clean. Therefore, try to boost the morale of the cleanliness employees and also cooperate if needed. It is also our duty,” Tomar said in the video.

Tomar, however, has always been in the headlines for cleanliness activities. He used to be seen cleaning the dirty drain and toilet. Recently, on his father's death anniversary, he cleaned the public toilet. He also went to Muktidham, performed cleanliness and gave the message of cleanliness.

During a surprise inspection of the Civil Hospital in Gwalior on Sunday, Energy Minister Tomar noticed dirt in some places and then he started cleaning himself.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Indore police switch to drone patrolling

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:23 PM IST