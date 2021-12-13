Madhya Pradesh: Indore police switch to drone patrolling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has become a metropolitan city after implementation of the Commissionerate system. Now, as the city is getting developed, the Indore police are also bringing advancements into their working modules of handling the city’s law and order. It was the first time in the history of Indore that police patrolled on its streets with drone cameras.

The ‘Smart’ police of ‘Modern’ Indore, here over the weekend, got equipped with drones to patrol in the Vijay Nagar area on Saturday night. A few hours after CP Harinarayanachari Mishra took over charge, the police staff swung into action against law violators.

Teams of police were deployed at several intersections and busy roads of the city to ensure that no speed-driving should happen in the city and no drunken driving either.

The police in the Vijay Nagar area, which is the central point of east Indore, used drone cameras for patrolling in the area. The drones were flown over the connecting roads of the square to ensure that nobody was creating a law and order problem in the area or no one was consuming any intoxicants that are not permitted out in the open.

Police officials said that patrolling was also done to capture videos of vehicles halting at the police checkpoints. If any vehicle tried to evade the checkpoint, the vehicle could be traced through the drones alone.

A senior police official said that more such drones would be deployed in the other areas of the city for patrolling. The police staff has been trained to operate the drones properly so that they do not collide with any object while flying.

‘More staff to be trained’

‘More staff at other police stations and the respective areas will be trained in operating drones so that advancements can be brought about in the patrolling module of the police. Drones will also be helpful in performing raids on criminals’ dens. The police can get a birds’ eye view of the the area through drones and formulate more effective plans-of-action before executing any drive. The involvement of robotic devices, such as drones, will improve policing in the city. There are more such plans that will be executed where drones will be used to keep an eye on people. More such intelligent moves will be made by the Indore police department to improve police services for the public’

— A senior police official

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:21 AM IST