Madhya Pradesh: I support Love Jihad laws as they are against cheating, says actor Kangana Ranaut in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Controversial film actor Kangana Ranaut has defended the Love Jihad laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments saying that the new laws are not against love but against cheating.

Ranaut who was in the city in connection with shooting of film Dhaakad was talking with media persons after muhurt of film at Hamid Manzil on Saturday morning.

Ranaut said India should have criminal laws like Saudi Arabia. She was answering a question about the growing cases of sexual assault on women and girl children.

She said that she has come to Bhopal after a gap of one-and-a-half years. “The city is unchanged. It is as vivacious as ever. It doesn’t seem that the city has been under lockdown for months and a large number of people here were afflicted with corona,” she remarked.

Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur gave the inaugural clap of the movie. Some scenes of the movie were also shot at Shaukat Mahal in the city on Saturday. In one of the scenes, Ranaut who is playing a role of a police officer in the film enters a home and meets a little girl.