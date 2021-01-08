Sedition charges: Kangana Ranaut, sister appear before Bandra Police

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before Bandra police around 1 pm on Friday to record their statements in connection with a sedition case that has been filed against them. The Bombay High Court, which had granted interim protection from arrest to Ranaut and her sister, had directed the police to conduct enquiries in the case and asked the sisters to appear before the Mumbai Police for the probe.

Ranaut and her sister were at the police station for over three hours, where police could not record Chandel's statement and the actress too is likely to be summoned again for questioning. Before coming to the police station, Ranaut took to Twitter and posted a video in which she said that ever since she has been speaking for the betterment of the country, she has been facing a lot of trouble and that her house was illegally broken down. Kangana also said that her name was added in this case even when she had no presence on social media.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF, arrived at the police station along with her legal counsel to record a statement. While police officer close to the investigation declined to reveal any details of the statements being recorded, they said that the probe is underway.

The siblings were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with charges of sedition and for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities in October last year. The sisters were earlier summoned thrice, but were unable to appear before police as there was a wedding in the family and had later approached the Bombay high court to quash the FIR.

The Bombay HC had directed the police to conduct an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister wherein they were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).