Madhya Pradesh: Human Rights Commission issues notice to hospital after video of dogs sleeping on patient's bed goes viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance after a video of dogs sleeping on the beds of patients at Shahpura Health Center Hospital, 40 km from Jabalpur district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, went viral on December 5, Monday.

The Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Dr. Sanjay Mishra issued a notice to Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr C K Atraulia, and sought a reply within 24 hours.

After the incident, CMHO Mishra constituted a 2-member committee to investigate which included District Immunization Officer Dr. SS Dahiya and District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Dheerat Dawande.

According to the information, the officials of the committee reached the Community Health Center on Tuesday and conducted the investigation. The officials also took the statement of BMO Dr C K Atraulia regarding the matter. The committee will investigate and submit its report in 3 days.

After this incident came to light, the relatives of the patient made a video and shared it on social media

According to Siddharth Jain, a resident of Shahpura who had taken his wife to Shahpura Health Center for treatment late at around 2.30 am on Sunday. Upon reaching there, he did not find any staff members or doctors, but street dogs sleeping on the beds of the patients. Also, he witnessed piles of garbage lying in the wards. Jain also alleged that doctors are not present in this health center even during the day. In the name of health services, patients and their families are being defrauded.