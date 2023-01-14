Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Narottam Mishra targets Congress at DNA lab inaugural function in Gwalior

Narottam Mishra | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Today, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra reached Gwalior for the inauguration of State’s fourth DNA lab.

Congress won't be able to have LoP next time: Mishra

During the inaugural, challenging the Congress party minister, Mishra said, after assembly election, Congress won't even win enough seats to have their leader of the opposition.

In Samajwadi Party’s Sarvodaya Samajik Sammelan Mhow, targeting regional parties, minister Mishra said present era is of social media platforms. "Visiting specific places at the time of election won’t gain votes, continuous contact is necessary."

'Congress couldn't do anything in Guj, UP, same will happen in MP'

“When compared to other parties only BJP has global leader, and this is the reason that Congress and other parties will not become leader of opposition in Lok Sabha election”. Also, when congress party was not able to do anything in elections of Gujarat, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, then they won’t be able to do anything in Madhya Pradesh assembly election, said minister Mishra.

Minister Narottam Mishra said, annually 1200 cases of DNA testing come in Gwalior due to which Gwalior has to depend on Bhopal and Sagar but now, city has its DNA lab which will help to get justice for the victims. Labs will be effective in reaching criminals and punishing them.

There are 122 posts of scientific lab officer and technician for DNA lab in the state and will be recruiting soon informed minister Mishra.

