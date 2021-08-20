Madhya Pradesh: Holkar College PCM group cut off 81.4% for UR category, 91% for OBC

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Friday allocated seats in different colleges to students who participated in centralised online counselling for admission in undergraduate courses. As per information, about 60 per cents of seats were filled in leading colleges in the city.

The state’s biggest science institute, Government Holkar Science College saw its flagship BSc (PCM) course cut-off going down for general category this year.

“Admissions in Physics-Chemistry-Maths group were shut on 81.4 per cent in general category,” said Dr RC Dixit, administrative officer, Holkar College.

Surprisingly, the cut-off in the same group for students belonging to OBC was 91 per cent. For SC and ST candidates it was 81.2 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Generally, the cut-off of PCM group remains above 92 per cent at the college.

Besides, the cut-off in BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 91 per cent and Computer Science-Maths-Physics was 89.6 per cent. The lowest cut off, to be precise 58.2 per cent, was seen in Botany-Chemistry-Pharma Chemistry group.

Of the total 3130 seats in UG courses at the college, 2910 seats (around 93 per cent) got filled through centralised online counselling conducted by the DHE.

A closer look at the DHE admission list for all institutes revealed that admissions in government colleges in the city were far better than that of private colleges.

While most of the seats in the leading government colleges of the city got filled, the private colleges saw poor admission scenario. Nearly 40 per cent seats could be filled in private colleges in the city.

Students who have been allocated seats would have to pay fee at their respective colleges by August 25 for confirmation of admission.

GACC

Out of 2570 seats, 2405 filled (93.58%)

Highest cut off in BA course at 53.50%

Holkar Science College

Out Of 3130 seats, 2910 filled (93%)

Highest cut off PCM Group OBC at 91

Old GDC

Out of 2765 seats, 1908 filled (69%)

Highest cut off in Botany-Chem-Pharma at 59.4%

Talented lot does not participate in online counselling

This year Class XII exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 crisis. Students were promoted on the basis of their past academic record. Colleges participating in online counselling were expecting higher cut-offs this year as students of Class XII had got promotion with high percentage. But the talented lot preferred for direct admission in minority colleges.

Second & CLC round

On Friday, allocations of seats for first round of counselling were made. Two more rounds – one online round and another college level round are still left.

For the seats remained vacant after first round of counselling, second round will be conducted from August 28. Registration will be done from from August 28 to September 3. Document verification will take place from August 29 to September 5. The allotment list will come on September 10. Fees have to be deposited in the college September 14. The registration for CLC ie College Level Round will be held from September17 to 22. Document verification will take place from September 18 to 23. The merit list will be released on September 26. Fees can be paid by September 30.

