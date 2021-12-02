Madhya Pradesh: Hold global investors' summit in Bhopal, Industrialists to government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Bhopal Information Technology and Industrial Development Organisation have asked state government to organise the global investors meet in Bhopal instead of Indore. They met the officials at Vallabh Bhavan here on Wednesday, said the members. The organisation has over 5,700 members. They had 2 separate meetings in Vallabh Bhavan.

The member of the organisation Rajat Singh told Free Press that members presented memorandum for global investorsí summit proposed in February 2022. They said it should be held in Bhopal.

He added that they had two meeting with the officials. First, they met principal secretary industry and investment promotion Sanjay Kumar Shukla and then principal secretary of science and technology department Amit Rathore.

He added that both had long discussion with the team about future development of industry and IT in Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh in general. Now, with modern convention centre like Minto Hall and many big 5 star hotels like Marriott, Taj, Radisson, Jehan Numa and Noor Us Sabah situated in Bhopal, the latter should get the opportunity to organise summit in Bhopal.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:32 AM IST